Ms. Desiree Danielle Heverin, age 30, of Dallas, Georgia, passed away Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 after an extended illness.

The family received friends Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.

