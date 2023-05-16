Derringer crowned high jump champ as Bremen ends track season

ALBANY, Ga. — Bremen High School's track team sent 13 individuals and five different relay teams to the 3A state championships last weekend.
Most competitors were on the girls side of the competition, and because of this, Bremen's girls track team finished in fifth place overall out of roughly 40 teams, scoring 38 points. Sandy Creek was in first place in girls competition with 104 points.
Highlighting the girls team's performances was freshman Marley Derringer, who placed first in the high jump, clearing 5-08.00 and setting a high jump school record for Bremen High School.
Derringer also qualified for state in the triple jump and placed eleventh, while senior Alyvia Matthews placed second in the triple jump, just missing first place with a 37-09.50 leap compared to 40 even for first place.
Bremen had two more freshmen qualify for state this year, as Katelyn Cole qualified for both the 800- and 1600-meter runs and placed 13th in each event.
Annabelle Langley was the other freshman Blue Devil to qualify for state for both the shot put and discus throws. Langley ended in eighth for the discus and fourth in the shot put.
In the sophomore class, Miah Hanner qualified in the 800 meters and placed 15th, Bella Fields competed in the 3200 and placed ninth, and Abigail Camp placed 12th.
In the junior class, Noelle Hambrick was also a state runner up, placing second in the pole vault finals with a 12-06.00 clear, half a foot away from the first-place 13-feet mark. Also in the junior class was Jordan Brown, who placed 13th in the shot put.
Senior Tronneciya Chapman qualified in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and placed 15th and 14th in these events, respectively.
Most notably in relays, the 4x800 team of Bella Fields, Brealee Shroyer, Miah Hanner, and Katelyn Cole finished 8th in class AAA, setting another school record with a time of 10:32.77 beating their own previous record by 8 seconds.
In boys competition, junior Dalton Sheats and sophomore Luke Moody both qualified for the 1600 meters and placed 10th and 12th respectively.
Cayden Sweatt qualified for state in both the shot put and discus and finished 11th and 12th in these events respectively.
