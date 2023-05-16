Derringer crowned high jump champ as Bremen ends track season

Bremen freshman Marley Derringer won the 3A state high jump, setting a new school record by clearing 5-08.00.

 Photo Credit Bremen City Schools

ALBANY, Ga. — Bremen High School's track team sent 13 individuals and five different relay teams to the 3A state championships last weekend.

Most competitors were on the girls side of the competition, and because of this, Bremen's girls track team finished in fifth place overall out of roughly 40 teams, scoring 38 points. Sandy Creek was in first place in girls competition with 104 points.

