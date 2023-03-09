Mr. Derrick Hall age 43 of New Iberia, LA. Formerly of Franklin, Ga. passed away March 3, 2023. Funeral service will be conducted Saturday March 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Franklin, Ga. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. His viewing will be Friday, March 10, 2023 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton Ga. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga. 

