A Carroll County deputy displayed acts of heroism after volunteering to go into a 30-foot well to assist with a suicidal individual.
On Monday, two Carroll County deputies responded to Bethel Church Road in reference to a self-harm threat. As the deputies were en route, dispatch advised at approximately 7:11 p.m. that the individual jumped into the well.
Carroll County Fire Engine 7 arrived on the scene at the same time as the deputies as well as multiple units from Carroll County Fire Rescue and West Georgia Ambulance.
Fire personnel tied a rope to a life jacket and lowered it into the well. The individual was conscious, but not responding to rescue personnel’s requests to put the life jacket on, authorities said.
According to an incident report an extension ladder was lowered directly in front of the individual and he still would not grab on to it or respond to any of their questions.
Due to the fact that the water was estimated to be between 40 and 50 degrees and the strong possibility of the individual drowning, Deputy Kelly Bennett volunteered to be lowered into the well in an attempt to retrieve the individual from the near freezing water, the report said.
With the assistance of the fire rescue team, Bennett was lowered down into the well and was able to secure the individual to the harness that he himself was wearing.
Multiple deputies and fire personnel pulled the two of them back to solid ground.
West Georgia Ambulance personnel and an Air Life team were standing by to immediately take over patient care. The individual was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for further treatment after ambulance personnel advised of low blood pressure and suffering from hypothermia, the report said.
“If anyone ever wondered what heroes do, this would be one example," Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said via their Facebook page. "Thank you Deputy Bennett for your willingness to always jump at the chance to answer the call and for your leadership to others. We are sure the family of this man is as grateful for you as we are.”
