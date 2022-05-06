Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft that reportedly occurred between April 22 4 p.m. and April 27 10 a.m.
Deputy Caldon Cook was dispatched to a residence on Brandenburg Road in Carrollton.
When Cook arrived at the home to speak with the victim, Cook was told that the victim had last been on the property April 22 and returned the day he called law enforcement about the theft, per the police report.
The victim told Cook that a neighbor had given him the name Mark Hill along with Hill’s address on White Oak Court and Clint with an unknown last name.
According to the police report, the two individuals had been heard talking about taking all the stolen items to SLM for scrap.
The items missing from the victim’s residence were 13 VW motors with an estimated value of $15,000, two bus batteries estimated value of $200, body parts off a 56 Belair car estimated $1,000, three VW transmissions estimated value $3,000 and miscellaneous aluminum valued at $1,000.
The estimated total loss was $21,400. Mark Hill, 52, of Carrollton, was arrested for this crime and charged with felony theft by taking, two counts of second degree burglary and theft by deception.
Hill was released from the Carroll County Jail three days after his arrest on a $30,000 bond.
Man assaults teenage boy
Cook responded to another residence on Brandenburg Road for an assault on a 13-year- old boy.
When Cook arrived at the residence, the mother of the 13-year-old was present to speak with him about the incident.
She told Cook that instructed her kids to help Joshua Hamlet, 37, of the same address in Carrollton according to the report, to "help him find his belongings so he could leave," according to the report.
The mother said she came into the room to find Hamlet allegedly "holding her son by his hair swinging a fist at him," according to the report.
The mother told authorities that when she attempted to separate the two, Hamlet allegedly continued to hit the 13-year-old.
The teenager told Cook that Hamlet "struck him on the chin and then held him by the hair while trying to hit him," per the report.
According to Cook, Hamlet was gone by the time he arrived at the residence and the mother did not want to press charges, however, Hamlet was arrested anyway.
Hamlet was charged with four counts of second degree cruelty to children and battery. He is currently in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond.
