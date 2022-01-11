Sometimes what is a typical drive home after a day’s work isn’t typical at all. That was definitely the case for Carroll County Deputy Amber Cardell last week.
Last Thursday evening Cardell, who serves as the Resource Officer for Bay Springs Middle School in Villa Rica, stopped at the QuikTrip on Bankhead Highway.
According to a Facebook post from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, “when she entered the store she was immediately approached by several citizens who advised there was an unconscious male in the bathroom.”
In her response, Cardell said she observed a 51-year-old male unconscious leaning up against one of the stalls on the floor and she requested EMS to respond to the scene.
While waiting on EMS, Cardell assisted the male down to the floor to lay him flat to prevent head injury and noted “he was pale, had shallow breathing, and was sweating profusely.”
Recognizing the signs of an overdose, she retrieved her departmental issued Narcan and administered one full spray into the male’s nostril.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is “a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids, including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications. Often given as a nasal spray, naloxone is safe and easy to use.”
Naloxone quickly reverses an overdose by blocking the effects of opioids. It can restore normal breathing within two to three minutes in a person whose breath has slowed, or even stopped, as a result of opioid overdose. More than one dose of naloxone may be required when stronger opioids like fentanyl are involved.
Carroll County Sheriff spokesperson Ashley Hulsey said each deputy is equipped with a Narcan kit. While numbers of Narcan kits used or lives saved were not available, Hulsey did say that “Narcan is used more and more often, unfortunately.”
“I am very proud of Deputy Cardell and all the Deputies who have recently saved lives by using Narcan,” Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley said in a written statement to the Times-Georgian. “I am appreciative for their call to serve our community, and for the Sheriff’s Office for having access to Narcan, however, I would like to see a time where it wasn’t needed as often, and encourage those who are struggling with drug addiction to seek help, as Narcan isn’t always 100% foolproof and someone with access to it may not always be around when overdoses occurs.”
