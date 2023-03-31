The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and charged him for theft by taking of precious metals.

On March 18, 2023 Deputy Heather Young noticed two vehicles on the side of the road on Highway 78 near Bar J Road and stopped to see if anyone needed assistance. Once Young exited her patrol car she heard a power tool and began to approach the two vehicles. Young observed Myers under the front of a Ford Freestyle. Young had run the tag of the Freestyle on a previous day and remembered the name of the vehicle owner. Young approached Myers at this time who was using a power drill underneath the front of the Ford Freestyle.

