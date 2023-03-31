The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and charged him for theft by taking of precious metals.
On March 18, 2023 Deputy Heather Young noticed two vehicles on the side of the road on Highway 78 near Bar J Road and stopped to see if anyone needed assistance. Once Young exited her patrol car she heard a power tool and began to approach the two vehicles. Young observed Myers under the front of a Ford Freestyle. Young had run the tag of the Freestyle on a previous day and remembered the name of the vehicle owner. Young approached Myers at this time who was using a power drill underneath the front of the Ford Freestyle.
In her report, Young stated that she was aware there had been several thefts recently in Carroll County regarding catalytic converters and believed Myers behavior was "suspicious, especially since he was not the registered owner of the vehicle."
According to authorities, Myers told Young that he was working on the vehicle for a friend of his. Young said in her report that she saw a reciprocating saw and power drill on the ground and the vehicle’s battery was missing. Young said she "knew that a reciprocating saw was not a common tool used to work on a vehicle, but it is commonly used when trying to steal a catalytic converter."
Young said she asked Myers if he was cutting the catalytic convertor off the car and he said he was but he had been given permission to.
Another Carroll County deputy went to the home of the registered owner and returned to inform Young that the owner did not give Myers permission and wanted to press charges on Myers.
At that point, Myers was placed under arrest by Young and charged with Felony Theft by Taking because the catalytic converter is considered precious metal.
