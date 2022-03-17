A Carrollton man was arrested after being witnessed removing items from a residence that did not belong to him.
Deputy Josh Lambert of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, received a suspicious activity call to an area around Daniel Road in Villa Rica where a U-Haul was backed up to a BMW.
Due to Lambert’s knowledge of the area, he knew the location the caller provided was incorrect as there was no suspicious activity located in the vicinity. But, he was familiar with a home and vehicle matching that description on Bivins Road that he knew to be vacant at the time.
Lambert arrived at the location on Bivins Road at Reed Road and observed a U-Haul backed up to the BMW the complainant described and observed the vehicle doors to be open. A man, later identified as Jeffrey Wigley, 35, of Villa Rica was in the carport allegedly going through boxes.
It was discovered through further investigation that Wigley had allegedly kicked in the door of the residence and items including a refrigerator had been moved into the carport.
Wigley was allegedly removing parts from the BMW as well. Also located on scene were glass pipes consistent with the use of methamphetamine and two clear bags containing methamphetamine, as well as used needles.
The homeowner was contacted and responded to the scene and identified the items that were stolen from the residence. Wigley was arrested and charged with burglary in the 1st degree, entering auto, and possession of methamphetamine. He had an active warrant through Cobb County as well.
In a press release, CCSO authorities stated, “We are proud our deputies take knowing their zones seriously and familiarizing themselves with 'normal' activity and which homes are usually occupied and those that are not. This deputy could have responded to the original caller location and not gone further to continue to investigate, but because of his proactive behavior, he more than likely avoided other citizens in the area from being victimized.”
Wigley is currently being held in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond.
