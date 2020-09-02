Authorities are searching for the three people involved in a residential shooting last week at McLendon Meadows subdivision in Villa Rica.
The sole juvenile victim inside the home was uninjured, but numerous bullet holes were found near the entrance of the residence, as well as several shell casings by the front stoop and roadway, according to a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
On Aug. 28, several deputies were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. to a residence on Hitchcock Drive in reference to shots fired at the home, the report said. A witness told officers they saw three men wearing masks run from the home after hearing multiple gunshots, and one suspect fired at the home again after their initial escape. The witness added that he saw all three suspects enter a maroon sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata, and flee the scene at a high rate of speed toward Rockmart Road. The witness noticed the getaway vehicle had a broken small window on the rear driver’s side.
After securing the area, deputies said they found several handgun shell casings that appeared to be .45 caliber and found an additional three in the grass by the front stoop. Deputies also found several suspected bullet holes beside the front door and front window of the residence.
About two hours after the incident, an individual spoke to investigators stating he may have seen a vehicle that fit the description stop to pick up a young man along Old Lexington Road around 5:20 p.m., before the shooting occurred, the report said.
County Sheriff officials said they are following leads but could use the publics’ help in identifying the vehicle and suspects involved. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is requested to contact Investigator Sam Hack at 770-830-5916 or by email at shack@carrollsheriff.com.
