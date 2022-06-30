Carroll County deputies responded to a shooting incident in a Villa Rica community on Thursday afternoon.
In the early afternoon hours on Thursday, there was a shooting incident involving an elderly couple in the Fairfield community in Villa Rica.
According to a spokesperson for the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, the wife suffered a gunshot wound and has been airlifted via LifeFlight to an Atlanta hospital.
Authorities say the husband has been taken into police custody and brought in for questioning.
At this time, their identities have not been released nor has the condition of the wife been confirmed.
