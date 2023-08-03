DOMINO’S PIZZA
151 N 27 HWY BREMEN, GA 30110
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023
Observed multiple open containers of chemicals stored on the same shelves as food as well as above food.
Observed spray bottle of chemical sanitizer hanging on rack where food was stored next to prep top cooler.
Observed mushrooms stored in walk in cooler not covered.
Observed prep top cooler and walk in cooler with no working thermometer.
The most current inspection report is not prominently displayed in public view, within 15 feet of the front or primary public door and between five feet and seven feet from the floor or in an area where it can be read at a distance of one foot away.
Observed multiple shelves in the cooler with debris build up and what could be rust present.
Observed low grout in some in some areas and missing tiles. This was noted in the last inspection.
Observed debris build up on walls and ceilings.
REGAL CARROLLTON 10 CINEMAS
1135 BANKHEAD HWY CARROLLTON, GA 30116
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023
Observed freezer lid broke; gasket split and doesn’t allow to shut properly. Ice build-up.
FIREHOUSE SUBS
1202 S PARK ST CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023
Pitcher for filling steamers sitting in hand sink
Observed bowls used as scoop in dry spices containers.
Clean old food debris in and around reach in coolers under prep top
Observed old label sticker residue present on the outside of clean plastic containers.
Grout low in dish-washing area, near 3 compartment cooler and mop area./Re-grout to help aid in pest prevention.
STARBUCKS KIOSK AT INGLES STORE #105
2865 MUSIC MILL DR S DEPT Starbucks BREMEN, GA 30110
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023
Observed hand washing station with no access to hot water.
EVAN’S BBQ CO.
342 W 78 HWY VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
Observed grease and debris build up on walls and equipment in kitchen area.
Observed multiple shelves in the walk in coolers with debris and rust present.
BROTHERS BAR & STEAKHOUSE
901 SOUTH CARROLL RD STE C VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
Observed personal phone on food prep table.
Observed multiple employees preparing food without proper hair restraint.
Observed torn and split gaskets on the walk in cooler in the salad prep area.
Observed food debris build up on the walls near food prep area.
MARCO’S PIZZA
828 NEWNAN RD CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
Observed cooler gaskets with old food debris accumulation.
Observed grease accumulation in ovens.
Observed fly activity in main kitchen area.
PAPA JOHN’S
1182 HWY 166 E BOWDON, GA 30108
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
Observed in use can opener with heavy old food debris accumulation
Observed in use scoop with handle down in dry container bin.
Observed stained ceiling tiles, floors and cooking equipment (ovens), rust present in back shelving area.
Observed live fly activity in main kitchen. Manager stated their pest control is scheduled for treatment next week, currently using lamps to keep flies out
EL MEZCAL MEXICAN RESTAURANT & BAR
108 CITY HALL AVE BOWDON, GA 30108
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 61
Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
Observed no soap present at handwashing sink, several pots and stacked dished blocking access to sink.
Observed pork and chicken thawing in the same compartment.
Observed chicken stored over steak in reach in freezer.
Observed foods in prep top cooler, reach in coolers and walk-in coolers uncovered allowing potential contamination.
Observed in use can opener with old food debris present.
Observed prep top cooler and walk-in coolers holding TCS foods between 45-49F.
Large pans of carnitas and carne al pastor stored overnight at 49F.
Observed bottle of fabuloso stored next to large bag of onions in dry storage area.
Observed multiple spice containers without a label or common name.
Observed rusted shelves around facility.
Observed hole in the wall, Observed cracked tiles around facility.
Observed live fly activity in main kitchen area; observed door leading to outside with daylight showing at the bottom and door lock is showing day light around it.
SUBWAY #4318/ EAT FRESH, INC.
419 BANKHEAD HWY CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
Observed bottle of oven cleaner stored next to deli paper; observed bottle of peroxide disinfectant stored next to drink machine in dining room area.
Observed ice scoop stored with handle down inside ice machine.
Observed ice built-up in front Baine Marie and walk-in freezer.
Observed old label debris left on clean buckets.
Broken tile baseboard near ice machine.
Back door leading to outside showing a gap of light due to broke tile allowing potential pest entry.
STARBUCKS KISOK AT INGLES STORE #405
488 CARROLLTON ST TEMPLE, GA 30179
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
Observed multiple employees washing hands improperly.
POPEYE’S LOUISIANA KITCHEN
100 HICKORY LEVEL RD VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
Observed food residue on pan stacked on clean rack ready for service.
Observed wet stacking on pans ready for service.
Observed food in reach in cooler in disposable cup with spoon not covered nor labeled.
Observed food debris build up on the bun warmer.
Observed multiple gaskets on reach in cooler, freezer and prep top cooler with debris build up and split.
Observed low grout on floor tile near drain at the fry station.
MARCO’S PIZZA
40 VILLA ROSA RD STE A TEMPLE, GA 30179
Phone Number: (470) 922-3300
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
Observed cutting board on prep top make cooler with debris and build and dark in appearance.
Observed multiple gaskets with food debris build up and splits present.
Observed multiple areas on the FRP walls in the prep area with debris build up.
BRAVE NUTRITION
1561 S 27 HWY STE A4 CARROLLTON, GA 30116
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
Observed raw wood present in back storage shelves.
Observed back door showing daylight at the bottom.
JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA
1670 HWY 27 S CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
Observed employee drink next to unlabeled chemical working container by the bar; observed employee drink stored in dry storage condiments next to dry foods.\
Prep top cooler in front of oven pizza holding TCS foods at 47F-50F.
Observed in use knives stored inside prep top cooler.
Observed old food debris accumulated between gaskets at reach in coolers and freezers.
Observed freezers with ice built-up.
Walls in oven area with heavy grease and dust present.
LOS COWBOYS
113 MAIN ST VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
Observed no soap and paper towels present at time of inspection.
Observed several bulk containers without common name or label.
Several scoops in dry containers with handle down touching food contact; observed ice scoop with handle down touching ice inside ice machine.
MCGEE’S BAKERY
310 LONGVIEW ST CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
Observed no soap and paper towels present at time of inspection.
Observed several bulk containers without common name or label.
Several scoops in dry containers with handle down touching food contact; observed ice scoop with handle down touching ice inside ice machine.
MARCOS PIZZA
3966 CARROLLTON- VILLA RICA HWY CARROLLTON, GA 30116
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
Sanitizer not registering proper concentration.
Observed multiple gaskets that are torn and or dirty.
Observed interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue.
Observed multiple areas of the facility walls and floors with food residue present
SOUTHERN LADY
112 SHIRLEY ST BOWDON, GA 30108
Phone Number: (770) 258-2580
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
Observed hot dogs / sausage stored uncovered in the freezer. All foods must be covered at all times to prevent potential contamination.
Observed mold build up on the coke machine nozzles.
Observed missing gasket and broken plastic on the ice machine door.
Observed prep top cooler in main kitchen holding ambient temperature of 46 degrees.
Observed multiple food items in the prep top above 41 degrees. All TCS foods must be held at or below 41 degrees. Recommend keeping lid closed when not being used. Recommend service of unit. Recommend any food that has been held longer than 4 hours be discarded. Other foods should be moved to a different cooler and chilled to 41 or below.
Observed multiple gaskets on reach in cooler that are torn, worn and in need of cleaning.
Observed grease and debris build up on the walls and equipment in the kitchen.
Observed multiple tiles missing in kitchen floor which can lead to pest.
Observed back door with gaps allowing visible light to enter.
SUBWAY
112 BOWDON CENTER BOWDON, GA 30108
Phone Number: (770) 258-9541
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
Observed feed debris present on pans stacked and ready for service.
Observed visible light through door jam at rear entrance.
DUNKIN DONUTS
1202 S PARK ST CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
Observed in use scoop with handle down dry container.
Observed prep top cooler with ice built-up.
Observed old food debris present in dining room area floors.
Observed stained ceiling tiles, walk-in floor with debris accumulation.
Observed employee bag stored by front counter.
Observed live fly activity in main dining room area and main kitchen area
NEW EVERGREEN CHINESE RESTAURANT INC
1004 BANKHEAD HWY STE B29 CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Permit Number: FSP-022-000398
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
Observed foods in walk-in cooler and reach in cooler not covered allowing potential contamination.
Reach in cooler used for drinks and sauces holding ambient temperature at 56F.
Observed rusted shelves, ice built-up in several freezers, old grease built up in and around equipment.
Ceiling tiles stained and with mold present. Walls in back area with splatter present. Floor tiles cracked. Rusted shelving in walk in cooler and in prep area.
Gap around back screen door with light showing through.
