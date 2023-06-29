GULF SEAFOOD MARKET
339 W BANKHEAD HWY VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023
Observed in use scoop with handle down in coleslaw, touching food/keep all handles up and out of food contact.
Observed ice built up in freezer/defrost.
Observed rust present at the bottom in prep tables in main kitchen and tables in back storage/refinish or repair.
Observed uneven floor surfaces, stained floor tiles and walls./clean observed raw wood present./repaint or re finish.
Make sure to shield all lighting in main cooking area, prep areas and back storage area.
Observed live fly activity in main kitchen area, observed back door leading to outside propped open during time of inspection allowing pest entry to facility./keep back door closed and sealed at all times to prevent pest entry.
VILLA RICA EATS, LLC DBA MOE'S SOUTHWEST GRILL
700 HWY 61 STE C VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Observed pink mold present at ice machine, clean more frequently, observed drink machine in dining room with built-up in dispenser./clean more frequently to prevent accumulation and mold built-up.
Observed onion and pepper buckets stored directly on the floor near prep table in the back./store all foods at least 6 inches off the floor to prevent potential contamination.
Observed pans wet stacked in the back/allow dishes to air dry prior to stacking.
LA VAQUERITA MEXICAN RESTAURANT
1124 N PARK, SITE A ST CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Permit Number: 022-06-FSVC-004003
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023
Observed raw chicken stored on top of raw steak at small reach in cooler by front line, observed raw chicken stored on top of ready to eat salsa at reach in cooler allowing potential cross contamination /adhere to stacking order to prevent cross contamination
Observed unlabeled working bottles by 3 compartment sink./All chemicals and working container stored outside of original bottle must be labeled to prevent contamination
Observed stained wall by prep sink, observed stained ceiling tiles in back storage area./clean as needed
Observed vent hood with heavy debris accumulation and grease built-up./clean more frequently.
Observed daylight showing at back door/replace weather strip/gasket to prevent potential pest entry.
