GLANTON HINDMAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
118 GLANTON ST VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023
VILLA RICA HIGH SCHOOL
600 ROCKY BRANCH RD VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023
For More Information Call: (770) 836-6781 ext.
OAK GROVE MONTESSORI SCHOOL
180 OAK GROVE RD CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023
For More Information Call: (770) 836-6781 ext.
TEMPLE MIDDLE SCHOOL
275 RAINEY RD TEMPLE, GA 30179
Phone Number:
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
BAY SPRINGS MIDDLE SCHOOL
122 BAY SPRINGS RD VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
CARROLLTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
401 STADIUM DR CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
CARROLLTON JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL
510 STADIUM DR CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
For More Information Call: (770) 836-6781 ext.
CARROLLTON HIGH SCHOOL
202 TROJAN DR CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
TEMPLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
95 OTIS ST TEMPLE, GA 30179
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
MIDTOWN WATER PARK
125 LEROY CHILDS DR CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Swimming Pool
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
CARROLLTON UPPER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
151 TOM REEVES DR CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Phone Number:
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
PROVIDENCE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
287 RAINEY RD TEMPLE, GA 30179
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL
113 CENTRAL RD CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
CENTRAL MIDDLE SCHOOL
155 WHOOPING CREEK RD CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
SHARP'S CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
115 OLD MUSE RD CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Permit Number: FSP-022-000071
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
TEMPLE HIGH SCHOOL
589 SAGE ST TEMPLE, GA 30179
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
WOODGLEN APARTMENTS
114 DANNY DR CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Swimming Pool
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
KIDS PEACE
101 KIDS PEACE DR BOWDON, GA 30108
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
CENTRAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
633 STRIPLING CHAPEL RD CARROLLTON, GA 30116
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
ROOPVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
60 OLD CARROLLTON RD ROOPVILLE, GA 30170
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
OAK MT. GOLF
409 BIRKDALE BLVD CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Swimming Pool
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
SUNSET HILLS COUNTRY CLUB-POOL
1 CLUB DR CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Swimming Pool
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023
SUNSET HILLS COUNTRY CLUB-WADING POOL
1 CLUB DR CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Swimming Pool
Permit Number: 022-04-POOL-001716
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS & SUITES (BREMEN)
125 HWY 27 BYP BREMEN, GA 30110
Permit Type: Swimming Pool
Permit Number: SPP-022-000013
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023
BOWDON MIDDLE SCHOOL
129 JONESVILLE RD N BOWDON, GA 30108
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023
TREN TROPICAL
957 ALABAMA (PARKING LOT) ST STE B CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023
TREN TROPICAL
957 ALABAMA ST STE A CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023
For More Information Call: (770) 836-6781 ext.
ROCKY'S BAR & GRILL
120 COLUMBIA DR CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.