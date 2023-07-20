TACO BELL
1690 S 27 HWY CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2023
MCDONALD’S-NORTH PARK
1116 N PARK ST CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2023
Observed two handwashing sinks out of paper towels.
Observed hamburger patties stored over raw shelled and liquid eggs. (Adhere to proper stacking order with raw shelled eggs over hamburger patties to prevent cross contamination)
Observed mold present in drink machine nozzles in dining room, observed ice dispenser by drive thru window with mold present. (Deep clean daily to prevent built-up)
Observed multiple gaskets with food debris accumulation, specially gasket in freezer by grill.
PITA MEDITERRANEAN STREET FOOD
1435 HWY 27 STE 500 CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2023
Observed drink machine nozzles with black mold built-up.
Observed bottle of stainless steel cleaner stored over canned cucumbers in dry storage shelves. (Manager moved cleaner to a segregated area)
MCDONALD’S-SOUTH PARK
1101 S PARK ST CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Phone Number:
Permit Type: Food Service
Permit Number: FSP-022-000445
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2023
Observed gravy in steam well uncovered allowing potential contamination.
Observed pink mold built-up in ice machine chute, observed frappe machine with heavy built-up. (PIC has contacted ice machine company for cleaning)
Observed sanitizing buckets not registering proper sanitizer strength. (Manager has changed sanitizing water)
Observed milk expired July 11th. (PIC discarded all expired foods)
Observed ice built-up in walk-in freezer floor.
Observed several split gaskets in coolers, observed heavy debris accumulation inside gaskets, coolers and cooking equipment./clean more frequently
Observed stained ceiling tiles, heavy dust and debris accumulation in a/c vents.
Observed live fly activity in main kitchen area. (PIC has contacted pest control for treatment)
Observed gap of light and weather strip coming undone in back door.
FAIRFIELD CLUBHOUSE
7500 MONTICELLO DR VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Phone Number: (770) 836-1112
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2023
Observed two dry containers without a proper label by sweet tea and in dry storage area.
Observed box of sourdough bread stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer.
Observed split gasket gasket at cooler in front of grill.
Observed low grout, stained ceiling tiles.
KRYSTAL
130 HIGHWAY 61 CONNECTOR VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2023
Observed personal fan used near production area with debris and dust build up on the fan cover.
Observed multiple gaskets on refrigerator doors throughout the restaurant that are split / dirty.
Observed grease and debris build up on and around frying equipment.
Observed multiple dirty and damaged ceiling tiles and grid throughout the restaurant kitchen and storage area. / Replace tiles and grid.
D & N BACKYARD BBQ
225 GARDNER RD TEMPLE, GA 30179
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2023
For More Information Call: (770) 836-6781 ext.
EL RANCHITO
606 CARROLLTON VILLA RICA HWY VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Observed raw chicken and steak stored over cheese Chile rellenos, shrimp and next to raw vegetables at reach in cooler./adhere to proper stacking order (PIC moved raw meats to bottom shelf)
Observed stained ceiling tiles, grout low in main dish washing area, observed raw wood present or in bad shape at outside dry storage unit
UNIVERSITY LOFTS
394 BRUMBELOW RD STE 104 CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Swimming Pool
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Observed pool fencing not in compliance, several gaps next to pump room./repair fencing
Emergency phone not operable; could not connect to 911
Free chlorine reading at 0ppm./must be at least 1ppm to comply
Hand rails not fully secured.
Piping in pump room must be identified with directional flow arrows
Flow meter missing in pump room.
Toilets found not clean and maintained
Deck has large amount of trash and debris from previous guests.
OLIVE TREE VILLA RICA LLC
150 STONE ST VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Unable to get hot water to dispense from either hand washing station and the drain is very slow to drain in the front sink. (Have both repaired. Employees must wash hands with warm soapy water.)
Observed debris build up on the Ice Machine door and gasket / recommend changing gasket and cleaning regularly. Observed food debris on 1/8 size pan stacked for use on the rack. / ensure all food debris is removed during wash, rinse and sanitize process.
Observed walk in cooler holding an ambient temperature of 43 degrees. Food (chicken, pasta, dairy, all holding temps of 45 and 46 degrees. Observed reach in cooler (coke cooler with TCS food stored in it) holding an ambient temperature of 55 degrees. Food (milk, tomatoes) holding temps of 55 degrees. / have coolers repaired so that all TCS foods are stores at a temperature of 41 degrees or lower. Consider re-arranging how foods are stacked to allow for better air flow. Chill items in ice bath before stacking in the walk in. Recommend management evaluate foods stored and anything that has been in the cooler longer than four hours be discarded.
Observed pump dispenser of pasta oil with no label. / Ensure all products that are not in their original container be labeled with the “common name” to ensure safe use.
CARROLLTON MANOR
2455 OAK GROVE CHURCH RD CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023
Observed milk expired June 20th in walk-in cooler/Manager discarded expired milk
DAIRY QUEEN
300 S PARK ST CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023
Observed dish washing machine not dispensing proper sanitizer strength, currently reading at 0ppm./manager has contacted maintenance for repair
Observed hot dogs in steam well holding temp at 120F, Hamburgers patties in warmer pass thru holding temps at 124F, 129F./reheat to 165F
Observed split gaskets at reach in coolers. (Manager has put in an order for new gaskets)
Observed reach in freezer with ice built-up accumulation.
G-TOWN WINGS & TERIYAKI
1302 MAPLE ST CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023
Observed raw hamburger patties stored next to yellow cheese and pickles in the make table.
Observed spray bottle with chemical solution not labeled on the table near wash sink area.
Observed multiple gaskets throughout the kitchen in need of cleaning and or replacement.
Observed shelving in the walk in cooler in with debris buildup and with the coating worn away.
Observed grease and debris build up on the freezer next to fryer.
BURGER KING #12560
906 S PARK ST CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023
Observed mold built-up inside ice machine. (Manager stated they’re going to deep clean machine)
Observed boxes of food stored directly on the floor at walk-in freezer.
Observed gap of light at the bottom at door by dry storage.
AMVETS 99
816 OLD BREMEN RD CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023
Observed no sanitizer reading in dish washing machine.
Observed bucket of pickles stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler; observed bag of breading and to-go containers stored directly on the floor in dry storage area.
Observed ice built-up in chest freezer.
Observed gaskets with old food debris accumulation.
Observed stained ceiling tiles observed active water leak coming from ceiling into the floor.
TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE
1435 S 27 HWY CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Permit Number: FSP-022-000811
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023
Observed Quat sanitizer solution that was not registering proper PPM. investigation found that hot water was being used to dilute chemical thus rendering chemical concentration too dissipated for proper sanitization.
Observed multiple gaskets on coolers that are split and have some debris and what appears to be mold developing.
Observed low grout near make table cooler in the front food service area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.