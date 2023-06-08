TEMPLE SENIOR CENTER
280 ROME ST TEMPLE, GA 30179
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2023
Observed reach in cooler holding ambient temperature at 55F and other TCS foods above 41F, see temperature log for reference./Stop use until unit gets repaired and move foods that have been held for less than 4 hours to different unit, discard any foods held longer than 4 hours
Observed in use buttermilk with expiration date of April 27, 2023. Discard all expired foods
Observed several food items stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer and dry storage area./keep all foods and dry storage items at least 6 inches off the floor to prevent potential contamination
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS-VILLA RICA
100 COOLEY WAY VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Permit Type: Swimming Pool
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2023
Flow meter stuck and currently not reading accurately.
POLLARD'S RESTAURANT
1201 MAPLE ST UNIT C CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2023
Observed gaskets in walk-in cooler and reach in cooler in disrepair.
Observed stained ceiling tiles with dust and grease debris.
LA CHIQUITA AUTHENTIC MEXICAN FOOD
901 S CARROLL RD STE J VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023
Observed clean knives on magnetic strip with old food debris present./re-wash and maintain knives free of old food debris at all times
Observed prep top cooler holding ambient temperature at 45F. See temperature log for reference./all TCS foods must be held at 41F or below, manager must discard any foods held longer than 4 hours and move food held for less than 4 hours to different unit until cooler gets repaired.
Observed knives stored between prep unit./all in use knives must be stored in magnetic strip or in a designated area
WENDY'S
1995 ALABAMA AVE BREMEN, GA 30110
Phone Number:
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023
Observed no sanitizer registering at 3 compartment sink/replaced sanitizer. Observed mold present in ice machine dispenser as well in drink machine near drive thru window. Clean more frequently to prevent mold accumulation and build-up.
Observed salad prep top holding ambient temperature at 44F, cheese 44F parmesan cheese 47F, tomatoes 49F.
Manager discarded items mentioned and has stopped using unit until it gets repaired.
Observed back door with gap of light present at the bottom corner. Replace weather strip.
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS
1545 HWY 27 S CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Phone Number: (770) 330-3477
Permit Type: Swimming Pool
Permit Number: SPP-022-000011
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023
BAY SPRINGS ACADEMY
501 BAY VIEW DR VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Permit Type: Swimming Pool
Permit Number: 022-03-POOL-001273
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023
Depth markers number and letters shall be tile and four inches minimum in height. Numbers shall be of contrasting color to the background on which they are applied.
Pressure gauge not reading accurately. Repair or replace
BUZZARDS COFFEE
211 BRADLEY ST CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Permit Number: FSP-022-000792
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023
Commented
