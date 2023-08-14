Dennis Wayne Broome, age 61, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. He was born Dec. 21, 1961, in Austell, Georgia, to the late James Bunn and the late Hazel Bunn.
Dennis had a huge love for sports and coached basketball while his children were in school. He enjoyed fishing, playing with his cats, and spending time with his family. He poured himself into his job, having worked as a Bay Tech for East-West Express for 28 years. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Amy Parrott Broome; children, Wesley Broome, Brianna Broome, Madison Broome, and Ashley “Sunshine” Allman; grandchildren, Miranda, Devin, James, Logan, Cadence, Dixie, Kyzer, Chandler, and Carson; sister, Barbara Broome; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Min. Boby Padgett and Min. Ben Bonner officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the hour of service. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Austin Coleman, Cody Allman, Cal Robinson, Wesley Broome, Kevin Parrott, and Dylan Morgan.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements
