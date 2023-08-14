Dennis Wayne Broome

Dennis Wayne Broome, age 61, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. He was born Dec. 21, 1961, in Austell, Georgia, to the late James Bunn and the late Hazel Bunn.

Dennis had a huge love for sports and coached basketball while his children were in school. He enjoyed fishing, playing with his cats, and spending time with his family. He poured himself into his job, having worked as a Bay Tech for East-West Express for 28 years. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.

