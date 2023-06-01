Deacon Dennis Taylor, age 65, of Carrollton died on May 27, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday June 3, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Piney Grove Baptist Church, 79 Piney Grove Church Rd, Carrollton, GA 30116, Pastor Charles Thomas, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday June 2, 2023 from 2-7 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 7-8 p.m. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

