Mr. Dennis Q. Madaglia, age 72 of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on November 17, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 17, 1949 in Birmingham, Alabama, the son of the late Joanne Knight Garrison.
Dennis attended Mt. Zion High School and West Georgia College. He retired as a Special Services Representative from Georgia Power, and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Joan Phillips Madaglia; son, Mitch Madaglia; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda & Moctar Teyeb; and granddaughter Maya Teyeb, all of Villa Rica.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Mitch Madaglia, Amanda Teyeb, Don Conner, Tony Gallardo, and Jerry Shipman speaking at the service. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers Ron Acree, Tom Rippey, Josh Rippey, Kyle Mashburn, Tony Gallardo, and Moctar Teyeb. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Weathington, Pierce Baldwin, Tom Yuran, Tony Mashburn, Gary Shipman, Buck Phillips, John Merry, Arnold Gallardo, and Terry Lewis. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Mr. John Merry providing the committal. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
