Mr. Dennis W. Prater, Sr., 71, of Waco, passed away on April 30, 2021.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 5-8 p.m.

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Reverend Darnell Teal officiating. Music will be provided by Bonnie Sanders. Tyler Rouzee, Eddie Gore, Steve Morton, Al Albercombie, Boyce King and Shane House will serve as pallbearers.

Interment with military honors will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Service information

May 2
Visitation
Sunday, May 2, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
May 3
Service
Monday, May 3, 2021
11:00AM
Chapel Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
