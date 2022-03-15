On Sunday, March 13, 2022, Dennis “Frank” Browning’s faith became sight,
as he entered his eternal home in Heaven.
He was born June 29, 1962, in Huntsville, Alabama, the son of the late William Dennis Browning and the late Sarah Christine Garrett Browning.
Mr. Browning graduated from Rockmart High
School and had worked as a truck driver with Jones Transportation for over 14 years.
He loved watching his grandchildren at the ballfields, and he was a Monte Carlo enthusiast. Mr. Browning was a charter member of Mt. Zion Community Church and he loved Jesus most of all.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 24 years, Margie Driver Browning of Carrollton; children, Daryl (Heather) Browning, Matt (Sherri) Browning, Ashley (Brad) Hughes, and Gabrielle (Ethan) Tucker; sister, Denise (Don) Rollins; and grandchildren, Dakota Browning, Caden Hughes, Dylan Browning, Caleb Hughes, Denver Browning, Dustin Browning and Corbin Hughes.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Tommy Driver officiating. Eulogists will be the Rev. Joe Driver, Bobby Driver, and Jason Williams. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Dakota Browning, Caden Hughes, Dylan Browning, Caleb Hughes, Stacy Akers, and Geoff Singleton. Seated as honorary pallbearers will be Corbin Hughes, Denver Browning and Dustin Browning.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Community Church, www.mtzioncommunitychurch.org or mail to 43 Holmes Road, Carrollton, GA, 30117.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
