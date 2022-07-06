Mr. Dennis Crawford Miller, Sr., of Winston, Georgia, age 80, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Mr. Miller was born in Millertown, Georgia, on May 17, 1942, the son of the late Lovey C. Miller and the late Gladys Inez Haley Miller. He attended Shiloh Baptist Church in Winston and was involved in singing Gospel Music for many years in the West Georgia Area. Dennis sang with The Guidesmen, The Harbormen, The Lancers Quartet, The Gospel Way, and the Journeymen. Mr Miller provided dependable cabinetry work for many homes and businesses as the owner of Fit-All Cabinets and Do-It-Right Kitchen and Bath. He loved golf, fishing, camping, and traveling. Dennis was an avid Atlanta Braves Baseball Fan, and he enjoyed coaching his kids’ ball teams for years. Most of all, Mr. Miller loved his family dearly, spending most of his time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Marlaine Clay.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Lee Carroll Miller of Winston, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Leanna Denise Davis and husband, Robert of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis Miller, Jr. and his wife, Phyllis of Winston, Georgia, Keeley Miller and wife, Nita of Winston, Georgia, and Danny Cohran and wife, Audra, of Temple, Georgia; sisters and brother-in-law, Melody Pruner of Temple, Georgia, and Lynn Cole and husband, David of Wedowee, Alabama; grandchildren Ricky Faulk, Anthony Faulk, Tyler Miller, Austin Miller, Logan Miller, and Aubrey Miller; great grandchildren Nolan Faulk, Kaylan Faulk, and Carson Mullinax; and several nieces and nephews.
The Miller family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. A funeral service celebrating Dennis Miller’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel with Pastor Happy Howard officiating. Special musical selections will be provided by Keith McBrayer and the Zion Quartet, along with Corey Pearson, formerly of the Diplomats.
Interment will follow the funeral service at West Georgia Memorial Park. Condolence messages may be shared at jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Villa Rica, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements.
