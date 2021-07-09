Dennis Buchanan

Dennis Edsol Buchanan, 60, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on July 6, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 21, 1961 in Carrollton, son of Mackie Herrin Buchanan and the late Horace Edsol Buchanan.
He worked for Millwright Union 1263 for more than 20 years.
He never met a stranger and was known to many as “Rabbit.” He was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed fishing and rabbit hunting.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Mark Duane Buchanan, Sr., and Gregory Buchanan.
In addition to his mother, Mackie Buchanan, of Carrollton; he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Rachel Buchanan Luker and Jeffrey Luker, of Temple; granddaughters, Mackenzie Luker and Emma Luker, both of Temple; friend and mother to their daughter, Donna Weaver; and close friend, Shirley Shoemake.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Curtis Holloway officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made on his obituary page on the Martin and Hightower website.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
