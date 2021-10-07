Dennis Edwin Bell, 79, of Bremen, passed away on Oct. 4, 2021, in Redmond Regional Medical Center of COVID complications.
He was born on May 19, 1942, in Seattle, Washington, the son of the late Edwin Stuart Bell and Olive Ceclia O’Malley Tucker.
Mr. Bell was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired auditor with the Department of Interior. He was a member of District Line United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Roquemore Bell, of Bremen; children, Ted & Robin Bell, of Villa Rica, Gary & Kelly Bell, of Temple, Travis and Brittani Doige, of Bremen, and Amanda Doige, of Menlo; brothers, Jerry & Judith Bell, of Duvall, Washington, Ross & Linda Bell, of Tacoma, Washington, and Kevin & Julie Bell, of Tacoma; nine grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, between the hours of noon and 2 p.m.
Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. from District Line United Methodist Church with Pastor Rodney Roquemore and Pastor Michael Williams officiating. Music will be provided by Harold McWhorter. Travis Doige, Ted Bell, Gary Bell, Zach Hemmila, Chelbey Doige and Isaiah Bell will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow in District Line United Methodist Church Cemetery, 3044 Morgan Road, Bremen, GA 30110.
Please share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
