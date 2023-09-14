Denison Power Godwin Sr., 81, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away Monday morning, Sept. 11, 2023.
He was born Nov. 16, 1941, in Ashland, Kentucky, the son of the late Harry Godwin and the late Florence Godwin.
He leaves to cherish his memory to his sons and daughters-in-law, Denny & Cyndi Godwin of Marietta, Georgia and David & Andrea Godwin of Carrollton, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Chrissy & David Neumann of Atlanta, Georgia; brother, Barry and Beverly Godwin of Olive Branch Mississippi; sister Joni Carluzzo of Fairfax Virginia; grandchildren, Hali Young, Emily Godwin, Josie Godwin, Ashton Godwin, Jack Godwin, Reese Neumann, Nicholas Neumann, Triston Godwin, Matthew Neumann, Carson Godwin, Daniel Neumann, Thomas Neumann; great-grandchild, Greyson Green; nieces and nephew.
Denny Godwin Sr. was a very intelligent and caring individual. His curiosity showed up early in life and drove him to excel at school.
The subjects of science and math he loved, but also had a tremendous respect for the English language.
As a college student he taught Latin, although poetry became his greatest form of expression. Following in his father’s footsteps, he wrote his own poetry.
Later in life as a Patriarch figure, he used it to express love and laughter to friends and family abroad.
He provided for his family by building two strong careers in the airline and eventual radio/television advertising industry.
He ultimately lived a life of service.
He served his country as an officer of the United States Navy.
He served his family and was the oldest of four.
In his own way, he took care of almost everyone, including his mother as she suffered from Alzheimer’s, and his brother as he suffered from Parkinson’s. He loved to gather information and enjoyed living vicariously through those closest to him. Humor was important, and he was almost always okay with it coming at his own expense. For the last year of his life, he gratefully called Carrollton, Georgia, and the people of the Senior Center his home. He will be remembered the most for his wit and his loyalty to his family. He supported a wife and three children who were able to flourish in life because of him.
A private Memorial Service will be held on a date yet to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carrollton Senior Center. Mail to: Carrollton Senior Center 220 West Avenue, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel of Carrollton is in charge of the arrangement.
