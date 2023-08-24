“People look at you, and they’ve got just the perfect little box for you, the perfect category. Call you a redneck. Call you a hillbilly. Like those were insults.” — Travis Tritt

The “redneck” mountain man stands with a bullseye on his chest, the target of many stand-up comedians and comic artists who reduce him to a caricature drowning his sorrows in a “XX” branded moonshine jug. Devoid of humanity and individuality, he finds himself party to the sole “group” that is universally socially acceptable to ridicule.