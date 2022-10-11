Herschel Walker

Herschel Walker speaks to a crowd of supporters during a campaign stop in Carrollton on Tuesday. He brought Sens. Rick Scott from Florida and Tom Cotton from Arkansas who stumped for the former Georgia Bulldogs' and Dallas Cowboys' running back. 

 PHOTO BY BRUCE GUTHRIE / TIMES-GEORGIAN

Hundreds of supporters gathered in the parking lot of 812 Park St. on Tuesday to cheer on and show support for Republican Senate candidate and former Georgia Bulldogs' and Dallas Cowboys' running back Herschel Walker.

But nearly a dozen patrons, who were wearing t-shirts and carrying signs supporting democratic foes and platforms, were asked to not only leave the rally, but the entire premises.

