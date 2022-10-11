Hundreds of supporters gathered in the parking lot of 812 Park St. on Tuesday to cheer on and show support for Republican Senate candidate and former Georgia Bulldogs' and Dallas Cowboys' running back Herschel Walker.
But nearly a dozen patrons, who were wearing t-shirts and carrying signs supporting democratic foes and platforms, were asked to not only leave the rally, but the entire premises.
Carol Beckham, Carroll County Democratic Committee's Vice Chair, was one of about 10 people who was reportedly asked to leave the parking lot by Carroll County Sheriff's Department deputies "at the request of the property owner."
Ashley Hulsey, spokesperson for the Carroll County Sheriff's Department, told The Times-Georgian via text message, "At the property owner's request, who own the parking lot where the rally was taking place, he wanted the individuals escorted off the property."
Hulsey added, "From my understanding, it is a portion of the lot he owns, not the whole parking lot."
Beckham told the Times-Georgian that her group was asked to vacate the entire lot.
"We came up here today to have our voice heard," Beckham said. "We had no intention of doing anything but holding up signs here and that's what we were doing when we were approached by the Carroll County Sheriff's Department. They were very pleasant, but they asked us to leave — leave the whole property, not just move back."
"We asked them several things," Beckham added. "Could we go over, go back further, and they said no. They said, 'the property owner of this property has asked you to leave.' "
Beckham stated that the instructions were that they were not allowed in the parking lot "from [Highway] 27 on."
Beckham said her group offered to put signs down and be a part of the crowd but were refused and told to leave the property "right away."
Some of the signs carried read, "Herschel Walker should go back to Texas," and "Lies, lies and more lies," as well as signs in support of incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, Walker's opponent.
Josh Chapman, property manager of South Park Health and Wellness issued a statement regarding the incident late Tuesday afternoon.
"Our company was asked by the Walker campaign if we would be willing to let them use our parking lot for a stop on their bus tour," Chapman said. "Once we agreed to their request, our biggest concern was conflict avoidance. It was determined the best way to accommodate that was to maintain distance between parties for and against Mr. Walker. There were two instances where a group in opposition of Mr. Walker were asked to move away from the crowd that was there in support."
Chapman further stated, "Our team never asked anyone to leave the property, but again, we did ask for opponents to move beyond the roped off area and create some distance from the area intended for the Walker supporters.
"Those parties that were asked to leave ultimately moved away from the designated area without incident and there were no conflicts on our property. We understand due to the unique nature of our property that it lends itself to gatherings, which we have accommodated in the past."
Chapman added that if another candidate wished to have a similar gathering, "We would support it, but would also employ the same conflict avoidance measures to make sure any function on our property is without incident."
Walker headlined a group that included Republican Sen. Rick Scott from Florida and Sen. Tom Cotton from Arkansas.
After an opening prayer, Georgia Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan addressed the crowd on the urgency of voting.
"In six days, early voting starts in Georgia," Dugan told the crowd. "In six days we have the opportunity to change what D.C. looks like. It won't happen if you won't go vote."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.