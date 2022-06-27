Demetrius Terral Boyd also known as “Meat” was born in Carrollton on Oct. 12, 1983, to the late Mr. Earnest Vaughn and Brenda Boyd. He departed this life on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Meat was a
member of First Baptist Church of Bowdon. He attended Central High School where he graduated with the Class of 2001. He was a hardworking man that dedicated many years to Ceasar-Stone and Pepsi.
Meat had a love
for children. He
loved giving back to those who needed help. He had a huge heart and a warm-filled spirit. He wanted to continue his mother’s legacy in the community. Meat enjoyed eating, cooking, grilling, shopping, traveling and car shows. He loved to host gatherings for his family and friends. He would feed any and everyone he came in contact with.
In addition to his parents, Meat was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Luther and Katy Glenn Vaughn; maternal grandparents, W.J. Cooley and Mary Frances Boyd; and one niece, Chamara Harrison.
Meat leaves to cherish his loving girlfriend, Artia Phillips; one brother, James Knight; four sisters, Alison Brown, Lucindy (Norris) Lane, Shandra McDaniel all of Carrollton, and Shannon (Josh) Morris of Haralson County; five children, Malasia Casson, Shianne Bailey, Achantise Casson, Dontavius Phillips and Alaysia Phillips, all of Carrollton; three God children, Autymn Mitchell, Tytan Towns, Hezekiah Mitchell, all of Carrollton; grandmother, Hazel Cooley of Bowdon; aunts and uncles, Christine Laye of Roopville, Nellie Kate Vaughn, Carol Ann Johnson, Sonya (Ricky) Mitchell, Melissa Perry, Angela Cooley, Shirley Hardy, all of Carrollton, Tequila Farmer of Atlanta, Reginald (Hope Gude) Boyd of Carrollton, Scotty (Susan) Cooley of Bowdon; great-aunts and great-uncles, Jerelene Farmer of Carrollton, Ella Dean Mallory, Mattie Minnifield, and Phil Henderson, all of Atlanta; eight nieces and nephews, Brandon Lane, Tenathe Lane, Sheah Lane, Zykeria Cousin, Montravious McDaniel, Tra’Vaughn McDaniel, Aundrea McDaniel, Aundre McDaniel, all of Carrollton; four great-nieces and great-nephews, Mariah Lane, Addison Rolling, Aubrey Lane and Princeton McDaniel, all of Carrollton; and a
host of cousins and friends.
The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. from First Baptist Church of Bowdon with Pastor Ricky Mitchell and Pastor Aaron Kight officiating.
Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery with Tony Almond, Tra’Vaughn McDaniel, Jeffery McPherson, Dontavius Phillips, Justin Pless, Nelvin Smith, Josh Wheeler, Terrance Wortham serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 4-7 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
