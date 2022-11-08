Delvenor Marlow King, 101, of Bowdon, left this life for her heavenly home on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Mrs. King was born on July 23, 1921, in Bowdon to the late Coatney and Edna Duke Marlow. She was retired from Sewell’s Manufacturing where she worked as a seamstress. She was also a dedicated member of Veal Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Walter King Jr.; her son, Timmy Phil King; her granddaughter, Susan Lyle Rampley; and sons-in-law, Emerson Lyle and Randy Crawford.
Survivors include her daughters, Diane King Lyle of Huntsville, Alabama and Elaine King Crawford of Bowdon; her son and daughter-in-law, Roger Dale and Nancy King of Bowdon; daughter-in-law, Joy King Mallory of Bowdon; 9 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 32 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Veal Baptist Church. Bro. Wesley Boatman will officiate. Members of Mrs. King’s family will serve as pallbearers. After the service, interment will be held at Veal Community Cemetery where Bro. Ralph Caldwell will conduct the graveside services.
Prior to the service on Wednesday, the family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
