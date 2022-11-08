Delvenor Marlow King, 101, of Bowdon, left this life for her heavenly home on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Mrs. King was born on July 23, 1921, in Bowdon to the late Coatney and Edna Duke Marlow. She was retired from Sewell’s Manufacturing where she worked as a seamstress. She was also a dedicated member of Veal Baptist Church.

