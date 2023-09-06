Mrs. Delores Ann Crowder McKenzie, age 69 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Sept. 4, 2023. Her viewing and wake will be Thursday Sept. 7, 2023 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton, Georgia. Viewing will be 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The Wake will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Her funeral service will be Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church 563 Old Bremen Road Carrollton, Ga. 30117. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery Carrollton, Ga. 30117. Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga. 30117.

