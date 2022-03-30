Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Gusty winds with strong thunderstorms developing late. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Gusty winds with strong thunderstorms developing late. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.