The city of Mount Zion conducted their monthly work session Tuesday night to discuss city business.
The meeting was led by Mayor Randy Sims with all council members present.
A surplus city vehicle that the city was interested in disposing of, has received its highest bid of $5,850. Wednesday was the last day to make a bid on it. The funds from this sale will go into Mount Zion’s general fund.
Two bush hogs the city has ordered have not arrived, but have been invoiced. They are currently supposed to be in shipment, but due to mailing delays, it has not arrived.
Those same postal delays have caused issues for city one-time payments. Companies that Mount Zion owed from different city business were receiving payments six to eight week late because of the mail system.
According to City Clerk Tammy Hyde, it took a total of four weeks for a check to make it to Bowdon Junction. This was costing the city additional money because they were required to pay $35 stop payment fees.
To combat this problem, the staff is utilizing online payments when applicable and delivering payments to cities local in the county.
"To be clear, the issues are with the postal service and not the local post office," Sims said.
The outside work at the Mount Zion Tanner Complex gymnasium has been completed. The new sewer line is in place and the parking lot has been repainted. The flooring and a few small fixes will be completed this week wrapping up the project.
Sims presented a set of guidelines to the council members as they requested it be put in place for individuals wanting to use the Municipal building for an upcoming yard sale. There has not been a date set for the yard sale, but it will happen in the coming weeks.
It was recommended that a “butt can” be put in place on the porch of the municipal building for cigarette smokers, but enforcing no smoking all together was the final decision.
Police Chief Brian Sims gave an update on the work of the police department who executed a search warrant resulting in four arrests and the seizure of drugs and a firearm. There had been a series of auto break-ins days prior. Although there was not sufficient evidence or victim testimony that could connect the individuals arrested to the auto break ins, the crime stopped post-arrests.
Mayor Sims proposed to the council to use the Covid-19 relief funds distributed by President Joe Biden for piping to get city water to the north end of Mount Zion. The city will be partnering with the county on this project.
The council discussed implementation of security surveillance cameras for the gymnasium, city hall campus including the Municipal building and ball fields.
Last in discussion was confirmation that Mount Zion will have a 4th of July event which includes a parade. More details will be announced as planning continues, but the event is set to be July 4 with the public able to arrive beginning at 5 p.m.
The council meeting to vote on the work session items will be April 12 at 7 p.m.
