Deleah Almon,
baby daughter of Shauntoria Almon
and Delandrous Lewis, died on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
A return to God service will be held
on Thursday, Dec.
16, 2021, at 1 p.m. at New Step of Faith Church of God, 908 Carrollton Villa Rica Highway in Villa Rica. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THIS EVENT. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC VIEWING.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home; 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.