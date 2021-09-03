Something had to give.
Haralson County needed a stop late in the fourth quarter to preserve a lead and clinch a win, and the Bowdon Red Devils needed a touchdown.
On 4th and Goal on the Rebels’ 7 with four seconds left in the game, Bowdon quarterback Robert McNeal scrambled and threw but his pass fell incomplete giving the Rebels a 14-10 win.
On 2nd and Goal, the Red Devils were called for a false start penalty pushing them back to the Haralson County eight.
Haralson County got a excellent first half from one and a game-winning touchdown in the second for another
It was JoJo Chandler’s first half.
The Haralson County Rebel’s defensive back and receiver recovered a fumble and caught a rare TD pass in the first half of Friday’s game.
HC drove the ball just inside the red zone before Bowdon stopped the Rebels on fourth down who at that point chewed up nearly 10 minutes of first quarter clock.
The two teams ended the first quarter of play with one possession each and no points
A Bowdon fumble after catch by senior Tanner Langley recovered Jojo Chandler at the Rebels’ 20. A 32-yard touchdown pass to Chandler with 4:44 to go in the first half, on the ensuing drive put the Rebels up 7-0. The Red Devils found themselves on the Haralson County 5 with a first down with just nine seconds to go. A 22-yard field goal got the Devils within four points at halftime. The Red Devils came out on fire. McNeal capped a quick two-minute drive with a two-yard touchdown to give Bowdon their first lead at 10-7. Clay Hyatt’s two-yard TD run with less than two minutes to play in the third quarter kept the back-and-forth affair going. The extra point put Haralson County back up 14-10.
