Out of Mt. Zion’s seven first-team All-Region players in region 7-A Division II this season, five were on on the defensive side of the football.
The first defensive first-team selection was senior defensive end Blake Lipscomb. Two different linebackers also made the first-team cut, as senior Aidan Spradlin and junior Nathan Buchanan were both listed.
According to Maxpreps, Spradlin had 49 total tackles, averaging seven per game. Buchanan ended the season with 62 tackles, including 12 for a loss, six sacks, six forced fumbles, a pick-six, and a safety.
Two members of Mt. Zion’s defensive backfield also made the first team, Alex Zelaya and Malachi Ackles both made the cut. Ackles, a three-star recruit, had multiple interceptions on the season, including an acrobatic one to end the first half against Bowdon. Ackles and Zelaya were both seniors this season.
On the offensive side, just two Eagles were listed. Running back Preston Denney was the only skill position player listed following a 438-yard, three-touchdown season according to Maxpreps.
Offensive lineman Walter Myers was the other selection, the only name on the list out of the sophomore class. Myers was part of a young offensive line that blocked the way for a total of 1,838 rushing yards for the Eagles this season.
In a region with just three different teams, there were no second-team selections, but honorable mentions for the Eagles included running back Kevin Berrios, defensive lineman James Chastain, defensive back Zander Novak, freshman kicker Alan Esquivel, and running back Stanley Cross.
