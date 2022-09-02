On a rare Thursday night showcase, the University of West Georgia Wolves showed out.
The University of West Georgia opened up their season on Thursday with a 38-7 televised win over the Carson-Newman Eagles.
The Wolves were led by quarterback Harrison Frost who threw for 298 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wolves' defense held the Eagles’ option offense to just 243 total yards.
“I like what I saw,” UWG linebacker Keondre Williams said of his defense after the game. “We practiced hard all week against the option offense, which is a hard offense to stop, so, proud of the defense and everybody doing their job.”
And in the first half, it was certainly West Georgia’s defense that kept the Wolves in the lead. Carson-Newman was held to just 122 yards in the first half compared to 306 for the Wolves.
However, a slightly worrying sight befell the Wolves' defense in the first half, also, as senior defensive lineman Marzavion Dix, a key piece of the Wolves’ defensive front, went down with an apparent leg injury at midfield with 5:33 before the half. The Eagles quickly took advantage of Dix’s absence, putting their first and only score on the board up the middle to TJ King.
Dix did not return to the game, but he was later seen gingerly walking along the sideline.
“I did talk to the doctors. They didn’t think it was that serious,” said West Georgia head coach David Dean after the game, “Obviously, he’ll get it looked at tomorrow and over the weekend and they’ll make a decision.”
Dean seemed hopeful for Dix’s status, given how it looked on the field and how he was moving around on the sideline following the injury.
“He was moving around pretty good. It was a little sore, but watching them on the field, structurally, it looked like everything was still intact, which is really good news. So hopefully it’s just some kind of contusion, something like that, and we’ll be able to get him back pretty quick.”
As for the offense, Frost had the hot hand for the Wolves, of course with the help of several explosive weapons. Running back Zion Custis and wide receivers Za’Tarious Anderson and Terrill Cole all had plays of 20 yards or more, the longest of which was a 68-yard touchdown catch and run by Anderson.
Anderson finished the game with six receptions for 124 yards including that touchdown catch, and for him, the reason was simple.
“I was just confident in my game,” Anderson said in a post-game press conference, “You know, had to run the game plan, had to execute the way I had to execute.”
“It was just me against the DB, and naturally, it was me.”
West Georgia ended the game with 461 yards of total offense in the win.
“We have some weapons. We have some explosion,” said Dean, “We’ve just got to continue to find ways to get these guys in the best scenario to be able to make those explosive plays.”
West Georgia’s next football game will be at Morehouse on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. Their next home game will be homecoming against Mississippi College on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.