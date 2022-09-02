UWG VS C-N MAIN PHOTO

UWG running back Zion Custis was one of several Wolves who had explosive plays in a 38-7 opening win over Carson-Newman on Thursday.

 Photo by Josh Cato

On a rare Thursday night showcase, the University of West Georgia Wolves showed out.

The University of West Georgia opened up their season on Thursday with a 38-7 televised win over the Carson-Newman Eagles.

