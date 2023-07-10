It has been more than two years since two Alabama men came into Carroll County and opened fire on police officers injuring three, killing none. Last week, another step was taken toward closure as a jury found Aaron JuJuan Shelton, 25, of Birmingham, Alabama guilty of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement Officers, Aggravated Battery on Law Enforcement Officers, Felony Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and other charges, according to the press release from the District Attorney of the Coweta Judicial Circuit John H. Cranford Jr.

At around 3:30 a.m. on April 12, 2021, Georgia State Patrol Trooper Zack Pruitt saw a Nissan Sentra driving 111 Miles Per Hour on I-20 heading Eastbound towards Carroll County. Pruit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Sentra, but instead a chase ensued at speeds of over 100 miles per hour. Defendant Aaron Shelton was driving the vehicle and his cousin, Pier Shelton was in the passenger seat. As the Defendant fled from Pruit, Pier Shelton fired an “AK-47 style rifle at the trooper from the front passenger window.”