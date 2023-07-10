It has been more than two years since two Alabama men came into Carroll County and opened fire on police officers injuring three, killing none. Last week, another step was taken toward closure as a jury found Aaron JuJuan Shelton, 25, of Birmingham, Alabama guilty of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement Officers, Aggravated Battery on Law Enforcement Officers, Felony Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and other charges, according to the press release from the District Attorney of the Coweta Judicial Circuit John H. Cranford Jr.
At around 3:30 a.m. on April 12, 2021, Georgia State Patrol Trooper Zack Pruitt saw a Nissan Sentra driving 111 Miles Per Hour on I-20 heading Eastbound towards Carroll County. Pruit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Sentra, but instead a chase ensued at speeds of over 100 miles per hour. Defendant Aaron Shelton was driving the vehicle and his cousin, Pier Shelton was in the passenger seat. As the Defendant fled from Pruit, Pier Shelton fired an “AK-47 style rifle at the trooper from the front passenger window.”
Pruitt was uninjured by the shots, however, the shots did do enough to disable Pruitt’s vehicle. Pruitt informed local law enforcement agencies of the chase and that shots were fired.
Approximately 30 minutes after the initial “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) was put out by Pruitt, CPD Officers were able to identify the vehicle and once again the occupants fled from law enforcement. CPD Sergeant Rob Holloway and Corporal Richard Cheatwood led the chase. The Nissan Sentra fled from the Highway 166 bypass northbound near Newnan Road to Highway 61 northbound, again reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
The passenger, Pier Shelton once again fired his weapon from the vehicle at the pursuing police officers. By this time, deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office had joined CPD in the pursuit of the defendant. A bullet struck Holloway in the head through the windshield of his patrol car and caused him to lose control of his vehicle before striking a utility pole. CPD Officers stopped to render aid and Carroll County Deputies led by Corporal Jamison Troutt and Deputy Mike Reed continued his pursuit.
As the vehicle approached the City of Villa Rica, the defendant turned off of Highway 61 and both suspects fled on foot. A perimeter was soon established along Highway 61 and Whitworth Road. Approximately 25 minutes later, Villa Rica Police Department Office Chase Gordy was fired at by Pier Shelton and hit in the arm and leg while guarding the northern perimeter along Whitworth Road.
Troutt and CCSO Deputy Jay Repetto responded to the area where Gordy reported to be. Pier fired at the officers, striking Repetto in the arm. Both deputies returned fire, striking and killing Pier Shelton. Aaron Shelton continued to flee on foot northbound and ended up hiding in the woods. GSP’s aviation unit assisted in the search and located Aaron Shelton who was apprehended by the GSP Swat Team.
The indictment of Aaron Shelton contained 22 counts. Aaron Shelton was charged for his actions as the driver of the vehicle and as a party to the crimes of Pier Shelton. He was also charged for three counts of felony murder for committing felony crimes that led to the death of his cousin, Pier Shelton.
According to the release, “The evidence presented in this case proved, and the jury found that Aaron Shelton willingly participated in all of the crimes that occurred during this crime spree. In light of this evidence, the jury rejected his claim that he was coerced by Pier Shelton.”
“We want to express our deepest gratitude to the incredible team at the Carroll County District Attorney’s Office,” Carrollton Police stated on social media in response to the verdict. “Their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts are appreciated beyond words. In addition to bringing a sense of closure to the victims and their loved ones, the commitment by this office and the jury in pursuing justice has also sent a powerful message to our community.”
The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Jep Bendinger, Senior Assistant District Attorney Lara Todd, Assistant District Attorney Caley McDonald, and DA investigator Katia Detwiler. The DA’s office worked with multiple law enforcement agencies that responded to the crime in real time and assisted in the investigation and prosecution of Shelton. The agencies mentioned in the press release that helped were the CPD, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Villa Rica Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglasville Police Department, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, University of West Georgia Police Department, GSP, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Superior Court Judge Erica Tisinger presided over the trial and will sentence Shelton on July 13 which is also when Victim Impact Statements will be presented to the court.
