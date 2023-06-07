Def Leppard of Sheffield, England, paid tribute to their roots on May 19 with a concert at The Leadmill, a venue in the city which showcased the band in its infancy over 40 years ago. The proceeds from the show were donated by the band to the Music Venue Trust, an organization whose stated goal is to keep music clubs in the United Kingdom in business.

The concert, entitled “One Night Only-Live at the Leadmill”, was live-streamed that evening on veeps.com. It was replayed for 24 hours afterward, and it is now still available as an on-demand download for its original price of $17.99 until December 31 of this year.