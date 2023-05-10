It’s a Friday evening in Roopville. I'm tired - teacher tired. My brain is shot and my hips and knees are all stove up. My mind is here, and it is not. Truth is, my mind is more somewhere else.

I’ve swapped my good khaki britches and gray Central Lion t-shirt for my paint-splattered, knock-around-in-the-yard shorts and a threadbare peach-colored polo. Very threadbare, mind you. The shorts have a baseball-sized hole in them. My shirt is missing two buttons. Another button is split plum in half and is dangling like a carrot in front of a donkey.

Trending Videos