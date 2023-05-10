It’s a Friday evening in Roopville. I'm tired - teacher tired. My brain is shot and my hips and knees are all stove up. My mind is here, and it is not. Truth is, my mind is more somewhere else.
I’ve swapped my good khaki britches and gray Central Lion t-shirt for my paint-splattered, knock-around-in-the-yard shorts and a threadbare peach-colored polo. Very threadbare, mind you. The shorts have a baseball-sized hole in them. My shirt is missing two buttons. Another button is split plum in half and is dangling like a carrot in front of a donkey.
Did I say it’s Friday, and this old teacher is tired?
The sun is casting its dusky, stunning rays just above a grove of Georgia pines and white oaks a short piece from our gray, weathered barn out in the pasture. I was told when we bought our place that the barn was built during the early years of the Roosevelt administration. It looks like something out of one of Faulkner’s Southern Gothic stories set smack dab in the greenery of Virginia creepers, poke salad, and privet invasively budding and blooming all about it.
I fully believe that privet belongs in one of Dante’s nine levels of hell, somewhere between the ones that hold Facebook hackers and folks who never used their turn signals.
And speaking of late Spring color palette, in the midst of all of this rests my John Deere mower. You see, nothing rides like ‘em, so they say, and having to keep up four acres and not wanting to look like white trash, I spent an arm and a leg for it. Something north of what my Granny and Paw-Paw gave for their first homeplace in Mountain View back in ‘45.
You might say I spent too much, ahem, doe...
I actually cringed a bit when I bought it a handful of seasons ago, knowing my Paw-Paw would have given me his pocket knife and sent me to the sweet gum in the side yard so as to cut my own switch.
And just like that, I’m 12 again, making mud pies, eating wild onions, and cutting switches.
These days, people reared in these parts have no right to say “back in my day,” if they’ve never had to cut their own switch only to be whisked off to the woodshed or if they have never chased hot cornpone with a cold glass of buttermilk. “Back in the day” connotes a different day, a different time, a different era--whose day? Whose time? Whose era? Their day. Their time. Their era.
But, I digress.
Back to that green and yellow grass cutting machine of mine. It’s something. Will turn on a dime. Can cut a swath as
wide as the baby blue 1980 Cadillac that my great aunt Doris used to snake around the street corners and curves in Chattooga County. Cuts the grass in half the time it used to take me to push, say, a red Snapper pull-cord mower.
You see, back in the day, I got first-hand schooling at the George L. Biddle school of push mowing and sundry tinkering. At any given time, out back in his shed next to his Catawba tree, he had a handful of push mowers and a wad of riding ones. Ariens. Bolens. Craftsman. Snappers. Even Fords. From hues of deep orange, to blues, to fire-engine red. I pushed, pulled, tugged, and shifted each and every one.
Never, though, had I laid claim to the green and yellow of a John Deere.
Now, friend, I’m not putting on airs of any sort. I put my britches on one leg at a time just like the next feller. But, there’s something about this mower that is almost spiritual. It’s on the spiritual level akin to a late-August Baptist homecoming with all-day singing and my glasses smeared in fat from a mess of my Granny’s deep-fried, battered chicken.
From the moment I plop down on that yellow seat, reach down to my right to mash the orange choke throttle and give the ignition a turn, I can hear him as clear and crisp as the spring-fed Hall’s Valley creek in which I, as a young ‘un, used to swim:
“Be mindful of your surroundings and lay out a pattern and stick with it,” he tells me in a deep baritone voice. I can hear his voice. He is not here. He is here. All around me.
Mowing, it was once rumored around the Mountain View community, was an artform to George L. Biddle.
I push the handles forward and fly out of our old barn and into the pasture proper like you-know-what through a tin horn.
“That front tire looks a might low. Oughta check it.”
I nod.
I make a few rounds along the fence line, making sure to hold true to a pattern. He’s at my shoulder wearing his blue starched Liberty’s. The setting Spring sun is glistening off his bib buckle loop. His skin is as brown as leather, wrinkled.
You know, the world was a better place when men wore bib overalls.
“I see you planted some ‘ta-mater’ plants. Make for some good eatin’ soon, son.”
You see, he used to grow the biggest Better Boys east of the Alabama line. Bigger than a 1964 Buick Skylark.
“How’s school and church?”
“Good,” I say, adding, “The school year is winding down. My 24th. And we have a new pastor at Grace. She’s going about the Lord’s work, doing a mighty fine job! Mighty fine!”
“Have you wet a line this year?” he inquires.
I shake my head, ashamed. I know what’s coming.
“See to it that you take time. Don’t work yourself to death.”
And so it goes on for a good spell.
You know, the reason I’m telling you all of this is that we’re an ordinary lot, the Biddle folk. Just like you. Strong in our faith, pack-mule stubborn, emotional to a fault, lovers of folks of sundry background and color, and lovers of all foods deep-battered and fried.
And we’ve been known to spin a story or two.
We’re mostly made up of a long line cotton mill workers. I’m the first of the group not to be referred to as a “lint head,” a phrase that generations ago brought shame. Now, it is a term of endearment to many, especially me.
Between you, me, and a fence post, I believe we’re more spiritual than we let on in public at times, you know? We tend to hide our light under a bushel. The older I get, the more spiritual I have become. And, as I ease back into the barn and throttle down the engine after a two-hour talk with my Paw-Paw while getting the yard back into decent shape, my eyes, well, are a bit wet.
“Mother’s Day is tomorrow. Make sure you get Myra Beth some flowers. You know how your Granny loved them. Fix her something good to eat - a pone of cornbread and a pot of pintos might do it. Don’t let her set foot in that kitchen, you hear me?”
“Yes, sir,” I reply to a voice that no one else could hear, not even Myra Beth.
But I hear.
Yes, I hear him loud and clear.
Flowers, cornpone, and pintos. Clear as a crystal.
I cut the ignition, hop off to stabbing pains in my hips, and walk toward the backporch light, anxiously awaiting my next turn switch, so I can fly out of the barn again to cut a few acres, and, well, visit for a spell, too.
After all, nothing rides like Deere, right?
Jameson Biddle is a proud girl dad, loving husband, literature teacher, story teller, back-pew Lutheran, and connoisseur of fine books, coffee, and spirits.
