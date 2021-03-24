It is a difficult subject, the specter of human rights.
Our Declaration of Independence states: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."
I don't know if they're making kids memorize the Declaration and other important documents these days, but we should study it again and remember what it means.
My parents drilled us as children, that we were not to discriminate against other people, no matter what color, creed, or even if they were Yankees (even though we made jokes about Yankees because our Mama was one).
In all seriousness, I was taught this from my youth. When I became a Realtor, the same principles were not just suggestions but laws. No steering, no discrimination. Unfortunately, we all struggle with this, as long as we are human. And I'm not only talking about race, but just basic human interaction.
I tend to snap-judge people who appear to be snooty, no matter who they are or where they came from or what nationality they are. This is a problem. Because in all my days, I have found there are many reasons someone might seem to be crabby or looking down their nose.
They're scared, they are introverts, they are having a bad day, their Daddy just died. They might not have time to tend to my over-sensitive "discernment." Or maybe they're just snooty.
Many of my dear friends were folks that I initially thought were snobs. I think God likes to mess with me like that. He doesn't want me to snap-judge anybody.
He says, right there in His Word: "...complete my joy by being of the same mind, having the same love, being in full accord and of one mind. Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves. Let each of you look not only to his own interests but also to the interests of others." Phillipians 2:2-4.
God's Word is straightforward. We like to complicate the world around us, but if we'd dig in there and read it (and heed it), our answers are right there, simple as pie.
Trouble is, there's that supernatural element that involves repentance, faith, turning away from our own natures, and that means we have to cry out to God, who is greater than all our weaknesses. We like our petty sins and grudges, and we're proud. It takes God to transform a frozen heart.
As I make my daily travels, in business, in the grocery store, on the street, I pray I can look in the eyes of those I meet and to really see them, to count them as more significant than myself.
We've been preached way too much about our precious self-esteem. I believe, if we could be honest about it, we've done beat that horse to death.
Rosemarie Norton is an artist and Realtor who lives on Magnolia Street in Villa Rica. Catch up with her at magnoliastreetrose.blogspot.com or rosemariesembellishments.com
