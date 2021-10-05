Debra Wood

Debra Darline Wood, 62, of Bowdon, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
She was born on Jan. 25, 1959, in Carrollton, Georgia, daughter of Guy Prewett and the late Opal Prewett.
She was a 1977 Mount Zion High school graduate and retired from the Carroll County Board of Education after having worked as a secretary for more than 30 years.
While Debra took pride in her work, she was most proud of the family life she and Rickey built. Their family grew to include six grandchildren. Debra loved her children and grandchildren and adored being called “Maw Maw.”
She was Baptist by faith.
She loved watching Disney movies, coloring, quilting, and spending time with family.
In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her grandparents and grandson, Blake Wood.
Her beautiful life will be cherished in the lives of her loving husband of 44 years, Rickey Wood, of Bowdon; her children, Jonathon Wood, of Bowdon, and Shane and Lisa Wood, of Carrollton; five grandchildren, Ariel Wood, Brayden Wood, Cullen Wood, Evan Wood, and Cali Wood; her father, Guy Prewett, of Carrollton; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Darnell Cosper, of Woodland, Alabama, Deneace and David Griffith, of Ranburne, Alabama, Danyell and Lee Markham, of Carrollton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Cecil Davis and Rev. Kenneth Brown officiating.
Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Jonathon Wood, Shane Wood, Brayden Wood, Michael Sears, David Sears, Mason Retzner, Ivan Markham, and Wesley Bass. Honorary pallbearers will be Cullen Wood and Evan Wood.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to assist them with funeral expenses on Debra’s webpage at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
