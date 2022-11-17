Mrs. Debra Moreen, age 64, of Tallapoosa, died on November 11, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday November 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Mt. Newley Baptist Church, 4360 Stone Mountain St Tallapoosa, GA 30176, Pastor Clyde Adams, Eulogist. Interment will be Monday November 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Browning Cemetery, 34 Metcalf Beachton Rd, Thomasville, GA 31792. Viewing will be Friday November 18, 2022 from 2-6 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-7 p.m.
Mrs. Debra Ann Bryant Moreen was born on January 11, 1958, to Clyde Bryant (deceased) and Willie Grace Bryant-Almon in Thomasville, GA. She was the oldest of four daughters.
Debra was raised in Thomas County where she enjoyed and appreciated the love and joy of family, service, and many friends. She joined Pleasant Hill Christian Methodist Episcopal Church at an early age. Debra was born with the gift of music. Her gift was utilized in schools and in churches from youth. She attended the Thomas County School System. She graduated from Central High School in Thomasville, Ga., and from there went to college at the University of Georgia where she was a member of the Promoja Choir. She also studied at Jacksonville State University. In 1992 she received a degree in Computer Programming and a secondary degree as a Microcomputer Specialist from Carroll Technical Institute. Several years later in 1998, Debra graduated from the University of West Georgia with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. Five years later in 2003, she obtained an Associate of Applied Technology in Computer Information Systems with a specialization in programming.
Debra worked as a dedicated Software Engineer and Assistant DBA/Developer for Systems and Methods, Inc. of Carrollton, Georgia for many years. She also served as a Minister of Music and Choir Director for Mt. Newley Missionary Baptist Church. She used her gift of music to bless and minister to many people from the time she was old enough to play the piano for churches.
Debra’s numerous accolades include Homecoming Queen of her Senior class of 1976. In 1991, Debra was instrumental in putting together the first 100 voice CUMBA Mass Choir for the annual sessions at First Baptist Church of Carrollton. She received an Award of Appreciation from Mt. Newley Missionary Baptist church for Music Ministry in 2005. In 2013, she received the Woman of Excellence Award from Mt. Newley Missionary Baptist Church, and in 2016 she received a Certificate of Appreciation as a Musician from CUMBA (Carrollton Union Missionary Baptist Association) Inc., Waco, Georgia.
In 1978 Debra married James Edward Moreen, Jr. and soon they conceived 3 beautiful children. Natosha Kameeka Moreen, James Edward Moreen, III, and Shakeala Teleisa (Charles) Moreen-Taylor. In 2020, she was blessed with 3 gorgeous grandbabies born 2 weeks apart. Their names are James Edward Moreen IV, and twins Kaleisa Grace and Kaleeyah Estelle Taylor. Although her time with them was short, she adored her grandbabies and did everything she could for them.
Debra was proceeded in death by her grandparents, Perry & Essie May Bryant, Elijah & Katie Bush, her father, Clyde Bryant, her stepfather, Robert Almon, Sr., Estelle Moreen, Rader Frank Almon, Annie Grace Almon Jones, Tony Moreen, and Cassandra Moreen.
On November 11, 2022, God summoned our dearly beloved Debra to leave all cares behind and enter her new home in glory. She leaves behind precious memories of her life of servitude and love to her loving husband, children, grandchildren, her mother, Willie Grace Bryant-Almon, sisters, Vickey (Jay) Wansley, Pamela Bryant-Smith, Angela (Terrance) Pruitt, sisters-in-law, Rosemary (Jackie) Moreland, Jackie Moreen, and Lucetta (Allen) Williamson, extended sisters and brothers, Denise (Freddy) Parham, Robert (Sharon) Almon, Jr., Althea (Willie) Clark, Sheryl Rollings, Kenneth Almon, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
