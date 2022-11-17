Debra Moreen

Mrs. Debra Moreen, age 64, of Tallapoosa, died on November 11, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday November 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Mt. Newley Baptist Church, 4360 Stone Mountain St Tallapoosa, GA 30176, Pastor Clyde Adams, Eulogist. Interment will be Monday November 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Browning Cemetery, 34 Metcalf Beachton Rd, Thomasville, GA 31792. Viewing will be Friday November 18, 2022 from 2-6 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-7 p.m.

Mrs. Debra Ann Bryant Moreen was born on January 11, 1958, to Clyde Bryant (deceased) and Willie Grace Bryant-Almon in Thomasville, GA. She was the oldest of four daughters.

To plant a tree in memory of Debra Moreen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos