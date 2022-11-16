Bowdon Red Devils - RB TJ Harvison - Rushed for 199 yards and two TDs in a 42-14 playoff win over Aquinas.

Carrollton Trojans - RB Bryce Hicks - Had 196 all-purpose yards, one TD rushing and one TD receiving in a 38-14 playoff win over Lowndes.

Central Lions - QB Devan Powell - Was responsible for all five Central TDs, passing for four TDs and rushing for one TD in a 35-7 playoff win over Madison County.

Heard County Braves - RB/DB Marquavious “Qua” Nelson - Scored three TDs, including one rushing, one receiving and a 100-yard pick six on defense in a 27-16 playoff win over Bryan County.

