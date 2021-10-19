Deborah Lynn Preisel, age 68 of Temple, Georgia passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
Deborah was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on October 26, 1952, the daughter of Betty Lou Reno Nowak and the late Charles Leo Preisel. She had worked as an Administrative Assistant and Bookkeeper for the West Metro Board of Realtors. She loved to read and watch the Hallmark Channel. She was Catholic by Faith and attended Villa Rica First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her mother, Betty Lou Reno Nowak, daughter, Jody Kilpatrick, son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Tamara Kraft, Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren, Evan Kraft, Ricky Kilpatrick, brother and sister-in-law, Charlie and Helen Preisel, Hillsville, Pennsylvania, brother, John Preisel, Tidioute, Pennsylvania, David Preisel, Monticello, Florida, sister, Cindy Sinkovich, Fletcher, North Carolina. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Leo Preisel.
In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements
