Deborah Harris

Deborah Jane “Debbie” Harris, 56, of Carrollton, Georgia, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, following a valiant fight against breast cancer.
Her beloved family was by her side.
She was born on Oct. 9, 1965, in Lombard, Illinois, to Thomas William and Mary Catherine (Ernst) Burnet.
After receiving her Associate’s degree in radiologic science, she worked for Tanner Breast Health in Carrollton, for many years as a mammography technician.
She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Carrollton, and had strong faith that was a constant encouragement for those around her.
She had a great sense of humor, and an ability to make others feel at ease.
This was true every day except April Fool’s Day, which was her favorite holiday, and we all knew not to answer the phone.
She was a great cook, learning from an early age from her mother’s example, and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.
She mostly loved spending time with her family, and especially enjoyed reading with her grandchildren.
Deborah is survived by her daughters, Meagan (Jeremy) Anderson, of Wooster, Ohio, and Abby Harris, of Covington, Georgia; her grandchildren, Becca, Benjamin, Bradley and Bodie; her sister, Cathy (Charles) Mercier, of Carrollton, her niece, Jennifer Mercier, of Atlanta, Georgia; sister-in-law, Jeanne Burnet, of Franklin, Tennessee, and many close friends who were also like family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Thomas William Burnet, Jr.
Memorial service will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Tabernacle Baptist Church, in Carrollton with Rev. Dr. Stephen V. Allen officiating.
Out of respect for individuals in attendance, the wearing of masks is encouraged.
A private inurnment will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers for mammogram assistance in honor of Debbie Harris via www.tanner.org/tanner-foundation/opportunities-to-help/mammogram-assis
tance-giving or to The Tanner Foundation, 109 College St., Carrollton, GA 30117.
Custer-Glenn Funeral Home in Wooster is honored to serve the family.
Words of private or public condolences may be shared with the family at: www.custerglenn.com.
