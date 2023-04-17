Deborah “Debbie” Mae Blanton

Deborah “Debbie” Mae Blanton, 72, of Cedartown, Ga, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023. She was born in Fernandina Beach, Fla, on August 7, 1950, the daughter of Kitty Blanton and the late Lamar “F.L.” Blanton.

She graduated from Tift County High School in 1968, attended, and received her associate’s degree from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in 1970. Later, she received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in education from West Georgia College.

Service information

Apr 18
Visitation
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
6:00PM-8:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Apr 19
Funeral
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
