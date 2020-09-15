Deborah Louise “Debbie” Webster, 65, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 11, 1954, in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of Evelyn Grace Currier Webster and the late-Harold T. Webster. Debbie was employed as a senior director of operations and member services with Payment First and had formerly worked for Georgia’s Own Credit Union for over 25 years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
In addition to her mother, Evelyn Grace Webster of Roopville, she is survived by brothers, Gregory Earl Webster of Marietta, Georgia, Curtis Lamar Webster of Roopville, John Byron Webster of Mobile, Alabama; sisters, Kathy Lynn Swett of Warrenton, Georgia, and Pamela Gayle Hagin of Balm, Florida; and several nieces and nephews: Sophia Crawley, Emily McRae, Hunter Webster, Mandi Huntsman, Kayla Marsh, and nine nephews. Debbie has seven grandnieces and 10 grandnephews.
Debbie assisted in raising 5 of her nieces and nephews. Pallbearers: Jonathan Webster, Christopher Gregory Webster, John ‘Braxton’ Webster, Houston Webster, Dalston Webster, Roy Albert Swett Jr, Travis Harold Swett, and Joel Clayton Swett and honorary pallbearers: Jeffery Austin Hagin, Justin Case Hagin.
The family received friends on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. at The Carrollton Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The funeral service followed at the church at 5:15 p.m. with Bishop Jason Mount officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Folds of Honor at www.foldsofhonor.org/donate, Fisher House Foundation at www.fisherhousefoundation.org/donate, or to the Arthritis Foundation at www.arthritis.org/donate.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.