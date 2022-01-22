Debbie Price, 68, passed away shortly before Christmas on Dec. 24, 2021.
She was predeceased by her husband Grant in 2018.
Survivors include her children, Alan Price, Kelley West and her husband, Tim, and Travis Lynn Kelley and his husband, Jarvis; her cherished grandchildren, Eric Price, Hailey Price, Reyna Sprinkle and her husband, Hayden, Trevor West and his wife, Lauren, Travis West, and Taylor West; and her beloved great-grandchildren, Luke West, Lily West, and Cora-Leigh Samples; her sister, Cindy Hearnsberger, and her mother, Jackie Smith.
Debbie was an avid reader, loved her puzzle books, and never missed an Agatha Christie movie on television. She doted on her dogs, fiercely loved her family, and for her, the sun rose and set in her grandbabies and great-grandbabies.
Her family is at peace knowing that she and the love of her life, Grant, are together again.
Due to Covid-19 a private family burial will be held.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, GA has charge of arrangements.
