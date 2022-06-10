Debbie Dewberry

Debbie Kaye Dewberry, 67, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Mrs. Dewberry was born on April 19, 1955, in Douglas, the daughter of the late Joe Williams and Ailene Purvis Williams.
Debbie retired after 25 years as a laboratory secretary at Tanner Medical Center. She was a member of Roopville Road Baptist Church and the choir.
She is survived
by her daughters
and son-in-law, Jennifer Nicole
and Casey Lee
of Carrollton,
Pamela Lynn Dewberry and Joe of Carrollton; sister, Cynthia Giles of Sylvester; grandchildren, Kristen Phillips of Temple, Mackenzie Whitman, Nathan Dewberry, Kaylee Brown, Braylon Brown, Samantha Lee, Adalyn Lee, all of Carrollton; great-grandson, Tayven Dove of Temple.
A memorial
service will be held
on Saturday, June
11, 2022, at 3 p.m.
at Roopville Road Baptist Church with Pastor Stephen Peeples officiating. The family will
receive friends from 1-3 p.m.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
