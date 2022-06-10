Debbie Dewberry

Debbie Kaye Dewberry, 67, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Mrs. Dewberry was born on April 19, 1955, in Douglas, the daughter of the late Joe Williams and Ailene Purvis Williams.

Debbie retired after 25 years as a laboratory secretary at Tanner Medical Center. She was a member of Roopville Road Baptist Church and the choir.

She is survived

by her daughters

and son-in-law, Jennifer Nicole

and Casey Lee

of Carrollton,

Pamela Lynn Dewberry and Joe of Carrollton; sister, Cynthia Giles of Sylvester; grandchildren, Kristen Phillips of Temple, Mackenzie Whitman, Nathan Dewberry, Kaylee Brown, Braylon Brown, Samantha Lee, Adalyn Lee, all of Carrollton; great-grandson, Tayven Dove of Temple.

A memorial

service will be held

on Saturday, June

11, 2022, at 3 p.m.

at Roopville Road Baptist Church with Pastor Stephen Peeples officiating. The family will

receive friends from 1-3 p.m.

Service information

Jun 11
Visitation
Saturday, June 11, 2022
1:00PM-3:00PM
Roopville Road Baptist Church
835 N. Highway 27
Roopville, GA 30170
Jun 11
Memorial Service
Saturday, June 11, 2022
3:00PM-4:00PM
Roopville Road Baptist Church
835 N. Highway 27
Roopville, GA 30170
