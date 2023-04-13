Debbie Brown Tollerson

Mrs. Debbie Brown Tollerson, 69, of Carrollton, Ga passed away, Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Tanner Hospital. Debbie was born in Jamestown, Tenn., October 13, 1953, to the late Francis J. Brown, Sr, and the late Mrs. Kathleen Mize Brown.

Debbie married Kenneth Tollerson, they were the love of their lives, on June 11, 1972. They celebrated 51 years of marriage. She loved spending time with her family, and especially her grandchildren. She was known for her jovial spirit, outgoing personality, infectious laugh, and for her kindness to everyone.

