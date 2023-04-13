Mrs. Debbie Brown Tollerson, 69, of Carrollton, Ga passed away, Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Tanner Hospital. Debbie was born in Jamestown, Tenn., October 13, 1953, to the late Francis J. Brown, Sr, and the late Mrs. Kathleen Mize Brown.
Debbie married Kenneth Tollerson, they were the love of their lives, on June 11, 1972. They celebrated 51 years of marriage. She loved spending time with her family, and especially her grandchildren. She was known for her jovial spirit, outgoing personality, infectious laugh, and for her kindness to everyone.
She is preceded in death by her father, Mr. Francis J. Brown, Sr. her mother, Mrs. Kathleen Mize Brown and sister Miss Mary Ann Brown.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth Everett Tollerson; brother and sister-in-law, Francis and Sherri Brown; sister, Brenda Cheek, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jimmie and Rosalind Tollerson and niece Susan Tollerson; daughter and son-in-law, Hope Ann and Steve Blount; son and daughter-in-law, James and Stacey Tollerson. nieces and nephews, David and Denise Key; Duane and Connie Williford; Nicole Coats. She has been richly blessed with three grandchildren: Melinda Leach, Jackson Blount, Katherine Anna Tollerson. Blessed with three great-nieces and five great-nephews, Ben Key, Evan Key, Sawyer Key, Kylie Williford, Kinsey Williford, Caleb Williford and Elliott Coats.
Following a private family viewing her body she will be cremated. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, 606 Newnan Street, Carrollton GA, 30117 promptly on Sunday, May 7th at 4:00pm with reception immediately following. Inurnment will be in Centralhatchee Cemetery in Franklin, Ga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church Community Outreach
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
