Deanne Marie “Dee” Sammon died peacefully at home on August 11, 2022. She was a kind, giving, and genuine lady to all that knew her. She had an extensive collection of turtle figurines, gifts from friends as an acknowledgement of her slow and steady, patient manner. Dee grew up in a large family on a dairy farm in rural Wisconsin, listening to the Milwaukee Braves on the radio and keeping her scorecard, a skill she knew and practiced at every baseball game she ever went to. She met her husband Bill by first being pen pals while he was in the Navy, and they married soon after, making their early home for their four children in Central Illinois. When an engineering job with Southwire became available in the late 60’s, they jumped at the chance to move south and make a life in Carrollton. Their 13 acres in Clem was full of animals, garden, and always lots of kids playing ball.
Dee’s life was a life of service to others: as a housewife, mother, and volunteer for schools, her church, and to the elderly in nursing homes wherever she went. She had high expectations of her family to be devout in their faith, patriotic to their country, and true to their friends. She didn’t tolerate much foolishness, but knew how to have a good time, and loved a party.
A testament of their impact on the communities they lived in came at Christmastime, when cards would come in from all over the country, from people they knew throughout their marriage of 61 years. They spent 18 years in North Wilkesboro, NC, where she loved having the seven grandchildren individually for a week each summer, volunteering, and making new friends. She and Bill retired in 2002, building a house on Lake Wedowee which was the focal point for many great family memories. She and her beloved Bill never missed a sunset there.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, William “Bill” Sammon; daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Craig Thacker, of Marietta, Georgia; sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Lynne Sammon, John and Sherry Sammon, Tom and Christy Sammon all of Carrollton; grandchildren, Steven Sammon, Ann Marie (Chad) Wethern, Daniel Sammon, Venice Thacker, Ryan Sammon, Meredith Sammon, Will Sammon; great-grandchild, James Wethern.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 5–8 p.m., with a Rosary at 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 2:30 p.m., at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church with Father Gaurav Shroff officiating.
Pallbearers will be William Sammon, Ryan Sammon, Steven Sammon, Daniel Sammon, Clint Kelly, Chad Wethern, William Sullivan and Craig Thacker.
Interment will follow in the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Cemetery.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
