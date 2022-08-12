Deanne Marie “Dee” Sammon

Deanne Marie “Dee” Sammon died peacefully at home on August 11, 2022. She was a kind, giving, and genuine lady to all that knew her. She had an extensive collection of turtle figurines, gifts from friends as an acknowledgement of her slow and steady, patient manner. Dee grew up in a large family on a dairy farm in rural Wisconsin, listening to the Milwaukee Braves on the radio and keeping her scorecard, a skill she knew and practiced at every baseball game she ever went to. She met her husband Bill by first being pen pals while he was in the Navy, and they married soon after, making their early home for their four children in Central Illinois. When an engineering job with Southwire became available in the late 60’s, they jumped at the chance to move south and make a life in Carrollton. Their 13 acres in Clem was full of animals, garden, and always lots of kids playing ball.

Dee’s life was a life of service to others: as a housewife, mother, and volunteer for schools, her church, and to the elderly in nursing homes wherever she went. She had high expectations of her family to be devout in their faith, patriotic to their country, and true to their friends. She didn’t tolerate much foolishness, but knew how to have a good time, and loved a party.

To send flowers to the family of Deanne "Dee" Sammon, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 14
Visitation
Sunday, August 14, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 15
Funeral Mass
Monday, August 15, 2022
2:30PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
210 Old Center Point Road
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Mass begins.

