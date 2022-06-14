Deanna Jane Powell, 81, of Carrollton, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022.
Mrs. Powell was born in Walters, Oklahoma, on May 25, 1941, the daughter of the late Charles Roy Richards and Christine Campbell Richards. She was retired from Amor Holdings sewing factory in Jacksonville, Florida as a seamstress and was a member of Old Camp United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Brown; son, Kevin Powell; grandchildren, Justin Odom, Dustin Brown, Blake Brown; great-grandchildren, Bryson Odom, Aivree Odom; sister and brother-in-law, Linda Seyfarth (Huey).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Powell; brother, Charles Richards; and sister, Carolin Dedrick.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Compton officiating. The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until the service hour.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.